BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross features and specs leaked ahead of launch in India

Isuzu India is all set to launch the BS6-compliant version of the D-Max V-Cross in the country. The company has already teased the upcoming model on its website, and now, new images shared on the web reveal the features and specifications of the updated D-Max V-Cross.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross specifications leaked

As seen in the leaked images, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission will be standard, while the 4x4 drivetrain will be available in the top-spec Z Prestige variant.

The upcoming BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be offered in two variants including Z 4x2 AT and Z Prestige 4x4 AT. The former will come equipped with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, roof rails, side steps, 18-inch alloy wheels, six-way manually adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features on this variant will include rear parking sensors, rear view camera, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross features leaked

The top-end Z-Prestige variant of the model will receive additional features such as front fog lights with chrome bezel, Shift-on-fly 4WD system, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, six airbags, traction control, ESC, HSA, and HDC.

