2021 Kia Seltos details leaked; India launch likely soon

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 26 April 2021, 21:22 PM

Kia Motors India is all set to launch the updated Seltos range in India. This updated model could arrive tomorrow, which is when the company will also unveil its new brand logo in the country.

2021 Kia Seltos feature updates

Compared to the outgoing version, the 2021 Kia Seltos will come equipped with wireless phone projection in the HTK trim. The HTK+ trims of the model will receive the remote engine start function on the smart key, electric sunroof, beige fabric seats, and automatic climate control.

All other trims above the HTK+ trim of the 2021 Kia Seltos will get ESC, HAC, VSM, brake assist, and Hello Kia voice commands as standard. Additionally, the HTX+, GTX (O), and the GTX+ AT trims will have brown and black seats with a leatherette pattern, beige and black leatherette sport seats with red stitching, and paddle shifters respectively.

2021 Kia Seltos new voice commands

The Hello Kia voice commands in the updated Kia Seltos range will receive new features in the form of sunroof control, power windows, air intake controls, wind direction control, and defroster control. The current voice commands control functions such as voice assist dial, weather, time and date, media control, map control, temperature control, cricket, and fan speed control.

Image Source