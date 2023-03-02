MG Motor confirms the arrival of the Comet EV in India

MG Motor India announced the name of its upcoming urban EV for the Indian market. Called ‘Comet’, the name draws inspiration from the iconic 1934 British aeroplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

The test mule of this compact urban EV has been spotted numerous times on Indian soil. The spy pictures revealed its resemblance to the Wulling Air EV sold in international markets. The design highlight of the Comet EV is the vertically stacked projector headlamps, and an LED light bar running across the width of the front fascia. Then at the back, the taillights, too, get vertical alignment with a long LED light strip featured on the rear section below the windscreen.

Last year, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India revealed that the compact EV is set to launch in H1 of 2023. Moreover, the Comet EV is expected to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the event, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a ‘leap of faith’ in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.”

MG Comet EV ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

MG | Comet EV | MG Comet EV