MG launches Gloster in India at Rs 28.98 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 08 October 2020, 11:15 AM

The MG Gloster has been launched in India at Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Customers can choose from six-seat and seven-seat layouts. The model is available in four trims that include Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

Feature highlights of the new MG Gloster include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, chrome grille, as well as front and rear fog lights. Inside, the model will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iSmart connectivity, brown colour interior theme with diamond stitching, captain seats for the second row, an eight-inch MID, 64 colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, drive modes, three-zone climate control, and a powered tail-gate.

The MG Gloster receives safety features in the form of dual front, side, and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP, TCS, HSA, HDC, TPMS, speed alert system, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, speed sensing auto door lock, driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder system, and a driver fatigue reminder system. Also on offer is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes adaptive cruise control, auto-park assist, blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and front collision warning.

Under the hood of the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre diesel engine, offered in two states of tune. The single-turbo version produces 160bhp and 375Nm of torque while the twin-turbo version produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Colour options on the model include Metal Black, Agate Red, Warm White, and Metal Ash.