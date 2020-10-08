Mercedes-Benz launches the EQC in India; priced at Rs 99.30 lakh
The Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric SUV has been launched in the country, priced at Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is offered in the sole 400 4Matic variant, will be available only in six cities to begin with.
Feature-wise, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC comes equipped with multi-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lights, new alloy wheels, four drive modes, MBUX connectivity, new AC vents, paddle shifters for regen control, a dual-screen system with one screen each for the instrument console and infotainment system, front seats with memory function, leather upholstery, and ambient lighting.
The new Mercedes-Benz EQC is powered by two electric motors, each motor placed on either axle. These motors produce a combined power output of 400bhp and 765Nm of torque. With a full charge, the model is claimed to return a range of 471 kilometres.
