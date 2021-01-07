MG launches 2021 Hector facelift in India at 12.90 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 07 January 2021, 13:00 PM

The 2021 MG Hector facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced in India in June 2019, this is the first comprehensive update for the model. The Hector facelift is offered in four variants. In India, the MG Hector facelift rivals the Tata Harrier , Hyundai Creta , and the Kia Seltos .

Engine options on the 2021 MG Hector facelift include the same 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and the 2.0-litre diesel motor. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while a DCT unit is offered exclusively with the petrol mill.

On the outside, the new MG Hector facelift receives a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile. The interiors of the model are now equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charging, dual-tone beige and black upholstery, and leather seats. The model also gets Hinglish voice commands.