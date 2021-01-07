2021 Jeep Compass unveiled; official bookings commence

Jay Shah Thursday 07 January 2021, 12:31 PM

FCA India has finally taken the sheets off and unveiled the Jeep Compass facelift in India. The bookings shall commence online and at dealer levels with the new model to reach the showrooms across the country by the end of January 2021.

The newly revealed Compass is one of the significant models in the brand’s India line-up and has received its first upgrade since its launch in the country in 2017. The exterior highlight of the model is a revised front fascia holding the sleek and wider LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, signature seven-box grille with chrome inserts, reworked bumper with larger horizontal air inlets housing the fog lamps. The lower portion gets a silver skid plate with plastic cladding on both sides. The alloy wheels also get a fresh design covered by prominent square-shaped wheel arches. The rear profile is untouched with subtle changes to the tail lamp units.

The interior of the 2021 Compass is completely revamped with newly sculpted seats having better support and cushioning. The 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with latest UConnect5 software occupies the centre space above the repositioned air vents which now has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The driver is greeted by a digital instrument console and a new multi-functional three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. The cabin looks upmarket with the use of two-tone colour used on the dashboard and the door pads. It is also decked up with wireless charging, cruise control, auto-hold function, powered tailgate, and front ventilated seats.

The Compass is also now equipped with enhanced safety features with some of the key additions being panic brake assist, ready-alert braking, electronic parking brake, six airbags, and electronic roll mitigation.

Describing the strengths of 2021 Jeep Compass, Dr. Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world-class quality, safety, capability and performance. We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback. The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA.”

The powertrain options on the 2021 Compass is likely to remain unchanged with a 1.4-litre petrol motor milling 160bhp and 250Nm torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine churning out 171bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission options on the petrol to include a seven-speed DCT gearbox while the diesel engine could be offered solely with a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The production of the new Compass has already commenced and will arrive at the showrooms for test-drive and bookings by the end of January 2021.