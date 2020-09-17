MG introduces Hector dual-tone variant in India at 16.84 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 17 September 2020, 19:46 PM

The MG Hector Dual Delight variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The dual-tone variants of the model command a premium of Rs 20,000 over the mono-tone variants. The Hector dual-tone is available only in the top-spec Sharp variant.

The MG Hector dual-tone variant is offered with all three engine options that include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.5-litre petrol unit will be paired exclusively to a DCT transmission while the 1.5-litre petrol unit with a hybrid motor and the 2.0-litre diesel unit will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector dual-tone Red

Customers can choose from two dual-tone colour options for the MG Hector, including Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black. The black colour treatment is also carried over to the ORVMs and A-pillar. Apart from the new exterior paint job, the features of the Hector Dual Delight remain unchanged when compared to the mono-tone Sharp trim.