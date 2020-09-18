Kia launches Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India at Rs 6.71 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 18 September 2020, 12:16 PM

The Kia Sonet has been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Ford EcoSport , Tata Nexon , and the Mahindra XUV300 . The Kia Sonet is offered with three powertrains and five transmission options. Customers can also choose from the HT Line and GT Line body lines, 11 colours, and six trims.

The Kia Sonet will be offered with three engines and five transmission options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter unit. The manual variant is tuned to produce 97bhp 240Nm of torque while the automatic variant produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Exterior highlights of the new Kia Sonet include a tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps, projector fog lights, the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear diffuser, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model receives a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, sunroof, ventilated front seats, LED sound mood lighting, drive and traction modes, wireless charging with cooling function, and an air purifier. The Sonet is equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, hill-start-assist, and brake assist.