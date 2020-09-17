Kia to launch Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India tomorrow

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 17 September 2020, 17:40 PM

The Kia Sonet is one of the most awaited launches of 2020. Amid much enthusiasm, Kia will launch the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India tomorrow. Kia’s new compact SUV will be available in multiple variants, such as - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and the GTX+. Earlier in August, Kia had revealed the production-ready model. The vehicle will be available in eight monotone and three dual tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligeny blue, glacier white pearl, and clear white. The dual tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl, and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

The Sonet features signature tiger nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh which is complimented by the crown jewel LED headlamps, which reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme. The rear section gets heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates for a distinctive appeal. As for the interior, the vehicle will get several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights, and ventilated front seats. The sub-four metre SUV will offer a boot space of 392-litres.

The Kia Sonet will be available in two petrol engine options, while the diesel engine will be available in two power tunes. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission that produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The manual unit produces 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the automatic unit generates 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.