MG introduces BS6-compliant Hector diesel variant; prices start at Rs 13.88 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 09 April 2020, 17:16 PM

The BS6 emission compliant MG Hector diesel variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model continues to be offered in the same four trims including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

In January this year, MG had updated the petrol engine of the Hector to comply with BS6 norms. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 143bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a DCT unit. Also on offer is a mild-hybrid system.

The BS6 MG Hector diesel is powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 169bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.