Kia Sonet interior spied; to get 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 08 April 2020, 17:56 PM

The Kia Sonet was unveiled earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. Now, new spy images reveal the interior of the sub-compact SUV from Kia for the first time.

As seen in the spy image, the Kia Sonet GT-Line features a dual tone beige and black theme, flat-bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls, 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, wireless charger and USB port, vertically mounted air vents with faux brushed aluminium inserts and contrast red stitching for the seats.

Kia Sonet interiors leaked

Powertrain options on the new Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel motor and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. The launch of the Sonet, as we had stated in October, is scheduled to take place in August 2020. However, the launch could be delayed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing its underpinning with the Hyundai Venue , the Kia Sonet will also feature the signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlamps, UVO connectivity and a Bose sourced music system. While the spy image features a manual transmission, the Sonet GT-Line is also expected to be offered with a seven-speed DCT unit.

Image Source