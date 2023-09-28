    Recently Viewed
            MG Hector Plus becomes affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Thursday 28 September 2023,15:20 PM IST

            MG Motor India has revised the prices of the three-row Hector SUV. As a result, the model has become affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh. Post price revisions, the MG Hector Plus now comes with a starting price of Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Listed below are the details of the price revisions of the MG Hector Plus:

            VariantsPowertrainAmount
            Smart PetrolPrices slashed by Rs. 50,000
            Sharp ProPetrolPrices slashed by Rs. 66,000
            Savvy ProPetrolPrices slashed by Rs. 81,000
            Smart (7-seater)DieselPrices slashed by Rs. 1.04 lakh
            Smart Pro (6-seater)DieselPrices slashed by Rs. 1.2 lakh
            Sharp Pro (6-seater)DieselPrices slashed by Rs. 1.22 lakh
            Sharp Pro (7-seater)DieselPrices slashed by Rs. 1.37 lakh

            Mechanically, the Hector Plus is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, the latter develops 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the petrol motor can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. On the other hand, the oil burner comes paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            All Popular Cars