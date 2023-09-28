MG Hector Plus becomes affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh

MG Motor India has revised the prices of the three-row Hector SUV. As a result, the model has become affordable by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh. Post price revisions, the MG Hector Plus now comes with a starting price of Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Listed below are the details of the price revisions of the MG Hector Plus:

Variants Powertrain Amount Smart Petrol Prices slashed by Rs. 50,000 Sharp Pro Petrol Prices slashed by Rs. 66,000 Savvy Pro Petrol Prices slashed by Rs. 81,000 Smart (7-seater) Diesel Prices slashed by Rs. 1.04 lakh Smart Pro (6-seater) Diesel Prices slashed by Rs. 1.2 lakh Sharp Pro (6-seater) Diesel Prices slashed by Rs. 1.22 lakh Sharp Pro (7-seater) Diesel Prices slashed by Rs. 1.37 lakh

Mechanically, the Hector Plus is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, the latter develops 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the petrol motor can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. On the other hand, the oil burner comes paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

