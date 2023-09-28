BMW iX1 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

The BMW iX1 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in the xDrive30 M Sport guise and across four exterior and two interior colour options. This is BMW’s fourth BEV for the Indian market after the i4, XM and the i7 sedan.

The iX1 picks up the exterior cues from its ICE sibling sharing the same crossover design, kidney grille and even the design for the wheels. It doesn’t sport the blue inserts that come with all of BMW's new-gen BEVs and the only sign is the iX1 logo at the back.

Inside, too, is standard BMW fare with most of the elements and controls picked up from the ICE X1, the likes of which include the dual digital displays, steering wheel and even the centre console. Features for the car include powered front seats, adaptive headlamps, a Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone climate control and an opening boot function.

The iX1 is powered by an electric motor each on front and rear axle mated to a single-speed transmission. The iX1 instantly accelerates from 0-100kmph in 5.6 sec with a top speed of 180 kmph It produces an output of 313 hp and a maximum torque of 494 Nm. The battery is 66.4 kWh and offers a range of 417 – 440 km (WLTP). BMW has also fitted adaptive recuperation to recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage battery resulting in even higher efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in sustainable mobility, BMW Group India’s electric offensive started ahead of time. The foundation of our success and leadership in the luxury electric car market is built on a powerful product strategy complimented by the most diverse electric portfolio in the segment. The latest in this series is the electrification of the highly successful BMW X1, which also makes it the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in its segment to offer unmatched ‘Power of Choice’ for all customer's preferences – petrol, diesel and electric! The fact that every BMW electric car comes with a complimentary wallbox charger and that we have opened up 24x7 access to our best fast charging network in 35 cities for customers of other brands as well is a step to accelerate electric adoption in the market. We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products like the first fully electric BMW iX1.”

BMW iX1 ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

BMW | BMW iX1 | iX1