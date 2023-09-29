    Recently Viewed
            Aston Martin launches DB12 Roadster in India at Rs 4.59 crore

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 29 September 2023,19:49 PM IST

            A new generation for the Aston Martin DB12 roadster has been launched in India at Rs x.xx crore (Ex-showroom). The car was globally revealed in April this year and is the ninth car in Aston’s history to sport the famous DB badge.

            Powering the DB12 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 671bhp/800Nm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic powering the rear wheels. You get a 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 325kmph.

            Aston Martin DB12 Dashboard

            In terms of exterior design, the DB12 sports the signature Aston face, low-slung stance with flared wheel arches while at the rear you get slim C-shaped tail lamps with dual exhaust tips built into the rear bumper and placed on the edges of the car. The car also gets wider as you move from the front to the back allowing for a unique overall look for the latest generation car sporting the DB name.

            Aston Martin DB12 Right Rear Three Quarter

            The interior is typical of Aston Martin with leather all around, a three-spoke steering wheel and digital screens of which the instrument cluster makes use of the classic Aston Martin fonts to keep that heritage connection. Apart from this, you get features like a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, steering-mounted controls, paddle shifters, powered seats and a Bowers and Wilkins Sound system.

            The car was launched in Delhi and will go on a pan-India tour with unveilings at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. India buyers will get deliveries of their new DB12 in the second quarter of 2024.              

            All Popular Cars