            Industry-wide car price hike to take place in January 2024

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 10 December 2023,08:00 AM IST

            As the new year looms right around the corner, automobile manufacturers have begun announcing their annual price hike, which is set to come into effect from January 2024.

            Car brands including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Audi, Mahindra, MG, Tata, and Audi, have confirmed an upward price revision from next month, and a few other companies are expected to join the bandwagon in the coming weeks.

            None of the aforementioned carmakers have revealed the quantum of the price increase. At the same time, we witnessed a hike of less than five per cent across brands and models around this time, and the same is expected to be reflected in 2024. Stay tuned to CarTrade as we get you all the updated price details early next month.

