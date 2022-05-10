Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India at Rs 55 lakh

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the new-generation C-Class in India with prices starting at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is available in a choice of six paint options, including Selenite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, and Obsidian Black. Also, it comes in three variants – C200, C220d, and C300d.

Mercedes offers a wide range of powertrains with the C-Class. To start with, the C200 gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm, while the C220d is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor making 197bhp and 440Nm. Besides this, the C300d comes with a 1,993cc, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine capable of generating 261bhp and 550Nm. All three engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The key features of the C-Class include Mercedes Digital headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch driver display, an 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with a fingerprint reader, a dual-zone temperature control system, powered front seats, Mercedes Me connect, 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, car-to-x communication, multiple airbags, and so on.

Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the new C-Class are as below:

C-Class C200 - Rs 55 lakh

C-Class C220d - Rs 56 lakh

C-Class C300d - Rs 61 lakh

