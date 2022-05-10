Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), the EV division of Tata’s passenger car brand, is all set to launch the Nexon EV Max in the country tomorrow. The company has already teased the car on multiple occasions earlier this month.

Compared to the Nexon EV, which returns an ARAI-certified range of 312km in its current guise, the 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max is claimed to return a real-world range of 300km on a single charge, which could result in an ARAI-certified range of more than 400km. The current powertrain produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque.

Changes to the new Tata Nexon EV Max compared to the current model on sale could include a set of new alloy wheels, disc brakes for all four wheels, an illuminated gear dial on the centre console, a wireless charger, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

