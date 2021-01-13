Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 15 new products in India in 2021

New Mercedes Benz A Class
author image Nikhil Puthran
Wednesday 13 January 2021, 21:32 PM

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its plans to introduce 15 new facelifted products in India in 2021. This will include a mix of models across body shapes, where some will be all-new models without any predecessor in the Indian market. Starting with Q2, the all New A-Class Limousine, New GLA, and the AMG GT Black Series are some of the most promising products lined up for a 2021 debut. More details about the product line-up will be known in the days to come.

Mercedes-Benz also unveiled it’s 2021 motto coined as ‘Reimagining Excellence’, which aims at making the brand more desirable and drawing customers even closer to the Three-Pointed Star. Mercedes-Benz plans to accomplish this by introducing some of the most desirable products in the Indian market, by creating a personalised ‘physidigital experience’ and offering a highly differentiated and best-in-class retail experience. In addition, focusing on sustainability initiatives will be a key pillar in reimagining excellence.

Speaking about plans for 2021, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. Mercedes-Benz India is cautiously optimistic and we back it up with 15 new or renewed products and innovations in doing business. 2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners.”

