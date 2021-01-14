Tata Safari production commences at brand's Pune plant

Jay Shah Thursday 14 January 2021, 16:19 PM

Tata Motors has begun with the production of its upcoming SUV – the Safari at its Pune plant. The first unit has rolled out the assembly line of the facility and the Safari will soon be reaching the showrooms across the entire country.

Alongside the production of the new SUV, Tata has also launched the Tata Safari Imaginator Suite which enables the customers to explore the car virtually using their smartphone. Tata is likely to officially launch the Safari in the coming weeks. The exterior of the upcoming SUV bears resemblance to the older model with its stepped-up roof, rear quarter glass, and theatre-type seating. Other styling and design cues have been carried over from the five-seat Harrier .

Unveiling the first official look of the new Tata Safari, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence and Prestige to ‘Reclaim Your Life’. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again.”

On the inside, the new Safari will sport an Oyster White theme with Ash Wood dashboard along with captain seats for the second row. Other highlights are to include panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system. The mechanicals is also expected to have been carried over from the Harrier with 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine capable of developing 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.