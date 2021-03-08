Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift begins testing

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 08 March 2021, 16:21 PM

Mercedes-AMG launched the GT 4-Door Coupe back in 2019, and the model is now set to receive a set of updates, as seen in the images here. The latest spy shots reveal a facelifted version of the GT 63S variant that was seen outside the brand’s test centre, ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift side profile

Based on the images, what is evident is that the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift will receive a revised fascia, with two vertical slats on either side of the bumper’s lower end, as well as a redesigned air dam. While there are no other exterior changes or camouflage to denote the same, we expect a slightly reprofiled rear design too.

The interior of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is also likely to come with updates in the form of the latest version of the brand’s MBUX infotainment system as well as Heads Up Display (HUD). Reports also suggest that Mercedes might pull the plug on the AMG GT and CLS range due to the decline in sedan sales with the end of the current generation models.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift rear profile

Under the hood, the updated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe could receive a plug-in hybrid variant, christened as the GT73e. This version could be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a single electric motor, producing a combined power output of about 800bhp. A mild-hybrid system could also be added to the GT63 and 63S variants, while the ‘entry-level’ GT53 already gets the same technology, albeit with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine.