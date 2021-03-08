Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Toyota Urban Cruiser, Yaris, and Glanza in March 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 08 March 2021, 13:59 PM

Select Toyota dealerships across the country are offering discounts on the product range. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Urban Cruiser is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Discounts on the Toyota Glanza include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. There are no offers on the Innova Crysta, new Fortuner, or the Vellfire .

Toyota India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 36 per cent in February 2020. The company also received more than 5,000 bookings for the new Fortuner within a month of its launch.