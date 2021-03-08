Tata Safari Adventure Persona Gallery

Desirazu Venkat Monday 08 March 2021, 19:29 PM

TataSafari Adventure Persona

The long-awaited three-row version of the Tata Harrier has finally been launched in India last month. Originally dubbed the Gravitas, Tata decided to use this opportunity to revive the Safari brand name for the Indian car market.

Now just to make things more interesting, Tata has added a special version to the Safari line up called the Adventure Persona and here is everything you need to know about the car.

Exterior changes

Tata has painted the Adventure Persona in a new shade called Tropical Mist. What’s more all the chrome has been blacked out and even the wheels get a black gloss coating. There’s no adventure badging of any kind and the overall design is the same but the colour scheme is unique enough to help the car stand out

Interior changes

The Adventure Persona is based on the top-of-the-line XZ Plus/XZA Plus variant of the Safari and thus gets all the same features, layout and even the quality of materials used in the cabin. However, the biggest change here is that the seats have now been trimmed out in a cream shade as opposed to a full white scheme of the regular Safari.

Feature list

The feature list includes climate control with AC vents for both rows, panoramic sunroof, six airbags ABS with EBD, hill descent control, power driver’s seat, auto-dimming IRVM and JBL sound system. You get a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine and gearbox

The Tata Safari both in standard guise and Adventure Persona is only offered with a 168bhp/350Nm 2.0-litre turbo diesel powering the front wheels. You can have it with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. As a part of the deal, you also get three driving modes as well as a terrain response system to provide optimum traction in low grip conditions.

First Drive Review

We have got behind the wheel of the new Tata Safari and driven both the automatic and manual powered manual variants. You can find the link to our first drive experience with Safari in our reviews section on the website.

Pricing

The manual transmission version of the Tata Safari Adventure Persona has been priced at Rs 24.13 lakh while the automatic transmission version is priced at Rs 25.60 lakh. In both cases, they are priced at Rs 24,000 over their standard siblings.

Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi