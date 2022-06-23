  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Octavia hits new milestone of 1,01,111 unit sales in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 23 June 2022,16:43 PM IST

            Skoda has achieved a historic milestone of selling 1,01,111 units of the Octavia in India since its arrival in 2001. With this, it has become the highest-selling car sold via CKD route in India, says Skoda. Not to mention, the Octavia is one of the most popular sedans in the world and is the best-selling model from the brand.

            The carmaker launched the fourth-generation Octavia in the country mid-last year. It is available with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine coupled to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox delivering 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Moreover, Skoda offers the sedan in two trims — Style and Laurin & Klement.

            Skoda Octavia Dashboard

            Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Octavia is synonymous with Skoda Auto since our entry into India. It introduced Indian consumers to a value luxury package of design, technology, comfort, versatility, and driving dynamics and created its own segment when launched in 2001. It has since become the largest selling CKD of all time in India, recently crossing the one lakh sales mark.”

            “A big thank you to our family of fans and customers whose continued love and support to the Octavia for over two decades has made this accomplishment possible,” he added.

            Skoda Octavia
            Skoda Octavia ₹ 26.84 Lakh Onwards
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Octavia | Skoda Octavia

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Octavia hits new milestone of 1,01,111 unit sales in India

            Skoda Octavia hits new milestone of 1,01,111 unit sales in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/23/2022 16:43:09

            Skoda Octavia is available in two variants: Style and L&K.

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            By Jay Shah06/23/2022 12:24:23

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a 360-degree camera

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a 360-degree camera

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/22/2022 20:06:06

            The new Brezza will get a head-up display and an electric sunroof.

            Skoda’s Coimbatore dealership delivers 125 units of Slavia in one day

            Skoda’s Coimbatore dealership delivers 125 units of Slavia in one day

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/22/2022 15:14:52

            Skoda Slavia is available in three variants.

            New India-bound Hyundai Tucson unveil slated for 13 July

            New India-bound Hyundai Tucson unveil slated for 13 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/21/2022 23:10:30

            The all-new Hyundai Tucson features a new design language.

            New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a head-up display

            New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a head-up display

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/21/2022 17:55:45

            Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza in India on 30 June.

            Kia Motors India sells 1.5 lakh units of Sonet in two years

            Kia Motors India sells 1.5 lakh units of Sonet in two years

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/20/2022 21:22:27

            The Kia Sonet is available three different powertrain options.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Audi A8 L 2022

            Audi A8 L 2022

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars