Skoda Octavia hits new milestone of 1,01,111 unit sales in India

Skoda has achieved a historic milestone of selling 1,01,111 units of the Octavia in India since its arrival in 2001. With this, it has become the highest-selling car sold via CKD route in India, says Skoda. Not to mention, the Octavia is one of the most popular sedans in the world and is the best-selling model from the brand.

The carmaker launched the fourth-generation Octavia in the country mid-last year. It is available with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine coupled to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox delivering 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Moreover, Skoda offers the sedan in two trims — Style and Laurin & Klement.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Octavia is synonymous with Skoda Auto since our entry into India. It introduced Indian consumers to a value luxury package of design, technology, comfort, versatility, and driving dynamics and created its own segment when launched in 2001. It has since become the largest selling CKD of all time in India, recently crossing the one lakh sales mark.”

“A big thank you to our family of fans and customers whose continued love and support to the Octavia for over two decades has made this accomplishment possible,” he added.

Skoda Octavia ₹ 26.84 Lakh Onwards

