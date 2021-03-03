Jay Shah Wednesday 03 March 2021, 16:00 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that the company’s service network has crossed the 4,000 touch-points milestone in the country. The widespread network now covers 1,989 towns and cities. The carmaker states that it inaugurated 208 new workshops in the pandemic year 2020-21.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for Customer Convenience and Customer First approach. We have also brought several innovations such as the Quick Response Team, Service on Wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers. These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to service the customer vehicles.”

Presently, Maruti Suzuki Service offers various facilities such as service-on-wheels, digital communication, and the quick response team (QRT). The service-on-wheels is equipped with all the modern tools and technologies to undertake service and repairs. The fleet comprises 200+ units with a presence across 124 towns and cities. The service centre communicates with the customers digitally informing them of the estimated time to service and seeking permission in case of new repairs. Meanwhile, QRT specialises in faster on-road assistance for customers. Currently, there are over 780 emergency service vehicles (bikes and four-wheelers) in 249 cities with skilled technicians who have served over 1.14 lakh customers in the previous year.