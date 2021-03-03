2021 Renault Triber leaked; likely to be launched in India soon

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 03 March 2021, 14:20 PM

The 2021 Renault Triber has been leaked on the web ahead of its launch that could take palce in the coming weeks. The model will get new colour options as well as updates to the exterior design and feature additions.

2021 Renault Triber dual-tone colours leaked

Under the hood, the new Renault Triber will continue to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl respectively.

2021 Renault Triber exterior updates leaked

The 2021 Renault Triber will be offered in five colours such as White, Silver, Blue, Mustard, and Brown. The latter is a new colour option, which replaces the Red colour that has now been discontinued. The aforementioned colours will be available in the dual-tone format, with a black roof, only in the RXZ trim.

2021 Renault Triber new features leaked

Changes to the exterior of the updated Renault Triber include LED turn indicators on the ORVMs, a dual horn setup, dual-tone colours, and the addition of a new colour called Cedar Brown. Inside, the model will come equipped with steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver seat.