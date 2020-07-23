Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 23 July 2020, 17:42 PM

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta has been updated with the SmartPlay infotainment system, with prices starting at Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Prices for the updated variants have been hiked by Rs 8,500.

Powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are limited to a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay infotainment system

The Maruti Ignis Zeta is available in two trims including MT and AMT, which are now priced at Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system was previously available only in the Alpha variants.