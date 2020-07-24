Toyota Yaris facelift teased ahead of official unveiling

Nikhil Puthran Friday 24 July 2020, 18:16 PM

Toyota Yaris, known as the Vios in the international market is due for an update. The Toyota Vios facelift will be officially unveiled in Philippines tomorrow. The current model was introduced in the ASEAN region in 2013 and it is believed that the upcoming model is the second major facelift for the sedan.

As seen in the teaser, the updated Vios (Yaris for India) features fresh visual highlights in the form of tweaked bumper, revised upper grille and new LED headlamps. The tweaked bumper features a trapezoidal central air dam, which is complemented by the fog lamps encased in black boomerang-shaped recesses on either sides. The sides look more or less similar to the current model and gets mild update in the form of newly designed alloy wheels for freshness. Similarly, the rear section gets a familiar wraparound tail lamp design.

Toyota Yaris facelift teased

As for the interior, the Vios facelift will get updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additionally, the vehicle will be offered with convenience features such as automatic climate control with roof-mounted air vents, electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats and cruise control.

Mechanically, the Vios facelift will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. In India, the Toyota Yaris is powered by 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 106bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and CVT option with paddle shifter. There have been reports of the current generation Yaris in India likely to be offered to fleet operators. Toyota has not made any official announcement about launching the Yaris facelift in India anytime soon.