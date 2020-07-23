Skoda Enyaq iV all-electric SUV to be globally unveiled on 1 September

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 23 July 2020, 16:04 PM

Back in May, Skoda released the first official images of the Enyaq iV all-electric SUV. Based on the MEB platform, the Enyaq iV is Skoda’s first electric SUV. The vehicle will be available for customers in various versions, including a sporty RS version. At 4,648mm in length and 1,877mm wide, the electric Enyaq iV SUV is shorter in length than the Skoda Octavia and is as spacious as a Skoda Kodiaq.

The ENYAQ iV is available with a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, three battery sizes and five power levels. The ENYAQ iV can be charged quickly, with a maximum capacity of 125kW. It has a range of up to 500 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, making this practical and ideal for everyday driving.

The Enyaq will be built at Skoda’s main plant in Mlada Boleslav alongside the Superb iV, Octavia RS iV and the Citigo iV and will be the first Skoda in a long time to be RWD but will also be offered with an AWD setup. As for the interior, the Skoda Enyaq iV will get a 13-inch touchscreen display and a massive 585-litre boot.

Post launch, the Skoda Enyaq will compete against the likes of EV models from Volkswagen, Seat, Ford, Toyota, Kia and Hyundai .