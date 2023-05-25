MG ZS EV surpasses 10,000 unit sales milestone

MG Motor has announced a new achievement with its first electric vehicle, the ZS EV, in India. The five-seater EV has achieved the 10,000 unit sales milestone in the country. It was launched in 2020 and currently is available in two variants with a starting price of Rs. 23.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG ZS EV can be had in Excite and Exclusive variants across four colour options, namely, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, and Candy White. In terms of features, the electric vehicle comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic climate control, 360-degree surround camera, drive modes, LED headlamps and tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and TPMS.

The ZS EV comes equipped with a single motor setup developing 174bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. The motor sources its power from a 50.3kWh battery pack which is rated to deliver a claimed range of 419km on a full charge.

Recently, the carmaker expanded its electric portfolio by launching a small EV, called the Comet EV, in the country at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV ₹ 23.38 Lakh Onwards

MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV