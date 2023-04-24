Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India; prices start from Rs. 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the much-awaited Fronx in India with prices starting from Rs.7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled on 12 January at the Auto Expo 2023, the compact SUV is offered in five variants namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

The key feature highlights include the nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ with Arkamys-powered surround sound system, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, dual-tone interior theme, paddle shifters, wireless charging, hill hold assist with rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD, and brake assist.

Under the hood, the Fronx is available in two gasoline engine options. The 1.2-litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT transmission. On the other hand, the new 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol belts out 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque and is paired either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx :

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 5MT 1.2-litre – Rs. 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 5MT 1.2-litre – Rs. 8.32 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta AGS 1.2-litre – Rs. 8.87 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ 5MT 1.2-litre – Rs. 8.72 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ AGS 1.2-litre – Rs. 9.27 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ 5MT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 9.72 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta 5MT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 10.55 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta 6AT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 12.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 5MT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 11.47 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 6MT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 12.97 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha Dual Tone MT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 11.63 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha Dual Tone AT 1.0-litre Turbo – Rs. 13.13 lakh

