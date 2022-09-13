  • location
            Maruti Suzuki five-door Jimny spied in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 13 September 2022,16:01 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki’s five-door Jimny SUV has been spotted in India. While the model was previously spied undergoing tests in other markets, this is the first sighting of the five-door Jimny in the country. With this, we can expect the brand to debut the five-door SUV in the coming months.

            As seen in the pictures, the right-hand-drive five-door Jimny is covered in heavy camouflage to hide its body. In fact, it is difficult to say whether the test prototype has a production-ready exterior. However, the five-door Jimny is likely to carry a design language similar to the three-door version. It is expected to come with circular headlights, rugged off-road-oriented bumpers, chunky body cladding, and a large set of off-road biased tyres.

            The interior of the five-door Jimny could also be identical to the three-door Jimny. In addition, it is likely to get a sizable touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, analogue instrument cluster with MID, cruise control, wireless smartphone connectivity, and more.

            It is believed that the upcoming five-door Jimny could be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine with mild-hybrid functionality and might come mated to a manual or automatic transmission.

            Picture courtesy - Autocar India

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny
