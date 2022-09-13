BYD India inaugurates a new showroom in Delhi-NCR

BYD has opened its first showroom for passenger vehicles in New Delhi. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India. Landmark BYD will offer consumers in the capital access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles.

Spread across an area of 6,600 square feet, the new 3S facility is one of the largest for BYD in India. It will offer trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area, and a showroom display floor. The facility is located at Okhla Industrial Hub.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city. This is a major boost for the EV industry and we strongly believe that BYD will be the main contributor to EV adoption in the EPV segments.”

BYD e6 ₹ 29.15 Lakh Onwards

