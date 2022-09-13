  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD India inaugurates a new showroom in Delhi-NCR

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 13 September 2022,18:18 PM IST

            BYD has opened its first showroom for passenger vehicles in New Delhi. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India. Landmark BYD will offer consumers in the capital access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles.

            Spread across an area of 6,600 square feet, the new 3S facility is one of the largest for BYD in India. It will offer trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area, and a showroom display floor. The facility is located at Okhla Industrial Hub.

            BYD e6 Front View

            Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city. This is a major boost for the EV industry and we strongly believe that BYD will be the main contributor to EV adoption in the EPV segments.”

            BYD e6
            BYD e6 ₹ 29.15 Lakh Onwards
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | E6 | BYD E6

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD India inaugurates a new showroom in Delhi-NCR

            BYD India inaugurates a new showroom in Delhi-NCR

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/13/2022 18:18:29

            The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India.

            Maruti Suzuki five-door Jimny spied in India

            Maruti Suzuki five-door Jimny spied in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/13/2022 16:01:52

            Maruti Suzuki is expected to unveil the five-door Jimny SUV in early 2023.

            Volkswagen India commences exports of the Virtus sedan

            Volkswagen India commences exports of the Virtus sedan

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/12/2022 14:04:40

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has begun exporting the Virtus sedan from India. The first shipment of 3,000 Volkswagen Virtus cars is shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

            Audi launches Q7 Limited Edition in India at Rs 88.08 lakh

            Audi launches Q7 Limited Edition in India at Rs 88.08 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/10/2022 17:39:34

            The limited-run Q7 is available in a special paint job.

            All-electric Mahindra XUV400 makes India debut

            All-electric Mahindra XUV400 makes India debut

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/10/2022 22:54:07

            The XUV400 provides a claimed travel range of 456km.

            Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition prices start at Rs 15.69 lakh

            Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition prices start at Rs 15.69 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/09/2022 16:22:57

            The Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition is available in the Dynamic Line and Topline variants. The model, which is offered only with the 1.0-litre TSI engine, also gets a new colour.

            Toyota reveals prices for top-spec Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants

            Toyota reveals prices for top-spec Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/09/2022 13:50:54

            Toyota is likely to reveal the prices of the other Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants in the coming weeks.

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 15.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Toyota Belta

            Toyota Belta

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Facelift

            Lamborghini Urus Facelift

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 15.11 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C5 Aircross

            Citroen C5 Aircross

            ₹ 36.67 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 12.16 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Gloster

            MG Gloster

            ₹ 32.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q3

            Audi Q3

            ₹ 44.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars