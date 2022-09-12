Volkswagen India commences exports of the Virtus sedan

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has begun exporting the Virtus sedan from India. The model joins the Volkswagen Taigun, which was the first in a range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, to be exported from India. The first shipment of 3,000 Volkswagen Virtus cars is shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

SAVWIPL, which launched its export program in 2011 with 6,256 units of the Volkswagen Vento for the South African market, has exported its products to 44 countries across the globe. These regions include South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the GCC countries, and the Caribbean. By June 2022, the group (SAVWIPL) had exported over 5.50 lakh cars, with Mexico being the largest export market, followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina), and ASEAN countries.

Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “We are marching aggressively on our path to growth, and the ramp-up of our exports is another significant stride in this direction. With this move, we are closer to realising our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally, which is a significant pillar of our India strategy. The growth in our export numbers testifies to the success of the India 2.0 program. It also showcases India’s engineering expertise on a global stage. As a true Volkswagen, the Virtus embodies the same quality standards we adhere to globally, and we are delighted it will be driven in other countries soon. With this announcement, we have further strengthened our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India.”

