  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh unit sales in India

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Wednesday 22 February 2023,13:10 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has added a new feather to its cap with the Eeco crossing the 10 lakh unit sales milestone in India. Interestingly, the Eeco is also the highest-selling van in the country and is available in multiple options such as five-seater, seven-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance. 

            Under the hood, the Eeco van is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that generates a power output of 80bhp at 6,000rpm in petrol mode and 71bhp at 6,000rpm in the CNG mode. The Eeco petrol has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 20.20kmpl while the S-CNG Eeco has a fuel-efficiency of 27.05km/kg.

            The vehicle offers a modest set of features such as reclining front seats and cabin air-filter in the A/C variants. Additionally, the vehicle offers over 11 safety features such as an engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD.

            Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94 per cent market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under five years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country. 

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco
            Maruti Suzuki Eeco ₹ 5.24 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Eeco | eeco

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan Magnite prices hiked; gets new safety features

            Nissan Magnite prices hiked; gets new safety features

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/22/2023 20:25:32

            Nissan India has secretly updated the feature list of the Magnite, which in return has resulted in a price hike of the vehicle by Rs 20,500.

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition officially launched in India

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition officially launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/22/2023 17:56:02

            Tata Motors has officially launched the Red Dark Editions of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in India

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh unit sales in India

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh unit sales in India

            By Nikhil Puthran02/22/2023 13:10:24

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco is also the highest-selling van in the country

            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/21/2023 21:53:46

            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition range to be officially launched tomorrow

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition range to be officially launched tomorrow

            By Jay Shah02/21/2023 13:25:45

            A few days back, Tata Motors teased its newest Red Dark edition range. Now, the automaker is all set to launch the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark editions in India tomorrow. Based on the current Dark editions, these special versions will sport a combination of black and red accents inside out.

            Tata Motors partners with Uber to deliver 25,000 Xpres-T EVs

            Tata Motors partners with Uber to deliver 25,000 Xpres-T EVs

            By Haji Chakralwale02/20/2023 17:29:43

            Tata Motors today signed an MoU with Uber to provide 25,000 Xpres-T EVs for the premium cab fleet. Under this joint venture, the Indian carmaker will be aiding Uber in their services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Tata will begin the deliveries of the EVs to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

            New Hyundai Verna design sketches revealed

            New Hyundai Verna design sketches revealed

            By Jay Shah02/20/2023 16:34:26

            Hyundai India has revealed the first design sketches of the new Verna. Slated to be launched in India on 21 March, the bookings for the new generation Verna have commenced for Rs 25,000.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 12.64 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta

            Toyota Innova Crysta

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            MG Air EV

            MG Air EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 51.43 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 12.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars