Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh unit sales in India

Maruti Suzuki has added a new feather to its cap with the Eeco crossing the 10 lakh unit sales milestone in India. Interestingly, the Eeco is also the highest-selling van in the country and is available in multiple options such as five-seater, seven-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance.

Under the hood, the Eeco van is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that generates a power output of 80bhp at 6,000rpm in petrol mode and 71bhp at 6,000rpm in the CNG mode. The Eeco petrol has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 20.20kmpl while the S-CNG Eeco has a fuel-efficiency of 27.05km/kg.

The vehicle offers a modest set of features such as reclining front seats and cabin air-filter in the A/C variants. Additionally, the vehicle offers over 11 safety features such as an engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD.

Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94 per cent market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under five years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco ₹ 5.24 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Eeco | eeco