            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 21 February 2023,21:53 PM IST

            A week later after Mercedes-Benz India commenced bookings for the AMG G63, it has now hiked the price by Rs 75 lakh. Currently, the SUV is sold in India at a price tag of Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom).

            Also, the waiting period for AMG G63 has been slashed down to 12-16 months from 24-36 months as the manufacturer has prioritised allocation to India. This is because Mercedes-Benz India is the fastest growing market globally in CY 2022 with a Y-o-Y growth of 41 per cent. 

            Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG G63 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 577bhp and 850Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

            Moreover, Mercedes-Benz India has also reopened booking of its flagship SUV, the GLS Maybach 600. Launched back in 2021, the luxury SUV was imported via the CBU route with only 50 units allocated for the Indian market. It remained sold out for 2022. 

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/21/2023 21:53:46

