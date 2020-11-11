Maruti's S-Presso gets zero star rating in GNCAP crash test

Jay Shah Wednesday 11 November 2020, 17:38 PM

The latest round of the NCAP crash test was conducted with Maruti Suzuki S-Presso which scored zero stars in the programme. The standard variant of the S-Presso was equipped with only one driver-side airbag. As per the crash report, the protection offered to the adult driver and passenger's heads was adequate but the neck and chest showed very poor protection to the crash impact. Even the driver’s knees reported substandard safety as they could impact with the dangerous structures behind the dashboard.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five star performance. Surely it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?”

Meanwhile, S-Presso scored an inadequate two-star in child cccupant safety due to the absence of three-point seat belt and ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seat. The structure of the vehicle was also rated as unstable and showed scope of improvement. The assessment programme currently tests Indian cars only for frontal crash protection for occupants and not for side impact and pedestrian protection.