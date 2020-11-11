Discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Jeep Compass in November 2020

Jay Shah Wednesday 11 November 2020, 17:22 PM

With the onset of Diwali festive season, Jeep has introduced some discount offers on the Compass . These special benefits can be availed only on the Jeep Compass either on the company's website or at the dealerships.

The deals on offer include multiple EMI schemes starting at Rs 22,823 per month. Customers can avail the ‘Hybrid EMI’ scheme with an introductory instalment payment of Rs 1,111 / lakh per month of the total loan amount. There is also another convenient six months ‘Easy EMI’ option wherein the

instalments are further reduced to Rs 899 / lakh per month on the loan amount. This offer is however specific to salaried individuals.

The company is also offering a ’50 percent off’ EMI plan wherein car owners can choose a waiver of 50 percent on the EMI amount for a period of three consecutive months of their choice. A special women’s offer provides 8.20 percent interest rate and up to 100 percent on-road funding.

All the offers are limited to the Compass for the month of November and there are no benefits on the Jeep Wrangler . Jeep is likely to unveil the 2021 Compass facelift at the upcoming Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China later this month and we can expect it to reach the Indian shores early next year. The Compass was recently updated to meet the fuel emission norms in the country and is now available with BS6 compliant 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel motor.