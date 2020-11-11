Skoda India opens new workshop in Maharashtra

Jay Shah Wednesday 11 November 2020, 17:45 PM

Skoda Auto India has partnered with Dr. Auto Technologies Private Limited to set up a new workshop facility at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The new service station is located at D 505, MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai and is spread across 34,000 sq. ft. of area. It is equipped with more than 50 trained technicians and personnels with 23 workshop bays and an annual capacity to serve 7,000 Skdoa vehicles.

The car manufacturer claims that it is the largest workshop in the region which shall further help the company to expand its footprint in Maharashtra. The Czech automaker has been making noteworthy progress under its ‘India 2.0’ initiative with a recently launched leasing service and a new dealership and service facility at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in the last one week.





Skoda India Navi Mumbai Workshop



Mr. Vishal Sinha, Dealer Principal, Dr. Auto Technologies Private Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India and introduce our new service outlet in Navi Mumbai. The modern architecture and streamlined business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched service

experience. The advancement of ŠKODA AUTO makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the new service outlet, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is set to strengthen its presence pan India including key cities like Mumbai, as a part of the INDIA 2.0 strategy of increasing the service touchpoints and being closer to the customers. The sheer size of the new facility at Navi Mumbai is a reflection of the region's potential for the brand and also highlights the increased focus on ensuring that more and more customers enjoy easy access to the brand’s customer centric aftersales solutions. We are confident that our partnership with Dr. Auto Technologies will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our customers a premium hassle free ownership experience and utmost PEACE OF MIND.”