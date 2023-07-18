2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open: deliveries from September

Bookings open

Bookings for the 2023 Range Rover Velar SUV have been opened and deliveries for the same will begin from September of this year. The SUV will be launched in one fully loaded Dynamic HSE variant but with two powertrain options.

Design highlights of the Velar

The Velar retains its coupe SUV shape in its entirety but now gets new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Also included is a new design for the alloy wheels as well as four colour schemes all of which can be customized with a dual-tone roof.

2023 Velar feature list

The biggest highlight for the Velar is the automaker’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included in the list is an air purifier and two interior colour schemes Caraway and deep garnet.

2023 Range Rover Velar specifications

The Velar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel producing 264bhp/365Nm while the latter produces 200bhp/420Nm. Both engines are mated to a nine-speed AT and get the full Land Rover Terrain 4WD off-road package.

Official comment on the commencement of bookings

Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India, said, “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients.”

Land Rover Range Rover Velar ₹ 89.41 Lakh Onwards

