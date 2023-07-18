    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open: deliveries from September

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 18 July 2023,19:59 PM IST

            Bookings open 

            Bookings for the 2023 Range Rover Velar SUV have been opened and deliveries for the same will begin from September of this year. The SUV will be launched in one fully loaded Dynamic HSE variant but with two powertrain options. 

            Design highlights of the Velar 

            The Velar retains its coupe SUV shape in its entirety but now gets new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Also included is a new design for the alloy wheels as well as four colour schemes all of which can be customized with a dual-tone roof. 

            2023 Velar feature list 

            The biggest highlight for the Velar is the automaker’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included in the list is an air purifier and two interior colour schemes Caraway and deep garnet. 

            2023 Range Rover Velar specifications 

            The Velar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel producing 264bhp/365Nm while the latter produces 200bhp/420Nm. Both engines are mated to a nine-speed AT and get the full Land Rover Terrain 4WD off-road package. 

            Official comment on the commencement of bookings 

            Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India, said, “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients.”

            Land Rover Range Rover Velar
            Land Rover Range Rover Velar ₹ 89.41 Lakh Onwards
            All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
            Land Rover | Range Rover Velar | Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets new AVAS safety feature

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets new AVAS safety feature

            By Haji Chakralwale07/18/2023 21:24:01

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the safety features list of the Grand Vitara by introducing Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). This new feature is only available with the hybrid variants of the SUV. With this, the carmaker has also hiked the prices of the hybrid versions by up to Rs. 4,000.

            2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open: deliveries from September

            2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open: deliveries from September

            By Desirazu Venkat07/18/2023 19:59:21

            It is available in one fully loaded HSE Dynamic trim lievel

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            By Desirazu Venkat07/17/2023 19:46:05

            The six airbags will be offered in both the Delta and Sigma variant

            Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

            Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/17/2023 19:45:36

            Mercedes-Benz has commenced the bookings of its new SUV, the GLC in India. With a launch date set for 9 August, 2023, customers can start booking the model with a token amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The new-gen GLC will be offered in two variants, namely, 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic.

            Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

            Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

            By Haji Chakralwale07/14/2023 21:49:36

            The Citroen C3 was recently tested under the Latin NCAP crash tests and it has failed the tests with zero-star safety rating. The Brazilian-spec test model was loaded with safety features like dual front airbags, ESC, a seatbelt load limiter and reminder.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July

            By Pawan Mudaliar07/16/2023 10:20:46

            Hyundai India is offering attractive benefits on its portfolio this month. The Grand i10 Nios is one of the models that attract discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in the month of July. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Currently, the prices of the hatchback in India start from Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra electric XUV700 (XUV.e8) design patent leaked

            Mahindra electric XUV700 (XUV.e8) design patent leaked

            By Jay Shah07/16/2023 08:44:24

            While the XUV400 is the only model in Mahindra’s EV lineup, the automaker is also readying the electric version of the XUV700. The same was showcased last year as the XUVe.8 and now the design patent of the production-ready version has been leaked on the internet.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars