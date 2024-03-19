Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied; 3 variants spotted

Ahead of the official launch of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift in the coming months, three variants of the SUV has been spied testing.

The first spy picture is a white colour XUV300 that is painted in white. The front and rear profiles have been masked with black sheets. This particular variant misses out on alloy wheels, roof rails, and gets body-coloured door handles.

Meanwhile, the black colour test mule appears to be the mid-spec variant with different wheel caps. The top variant is equipped with roof rails and the same alloy wheels as the ones offered on the outgoing model.

Inside, the pictures reveal a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is also likely to get a digital driver’s display with a redesigned centre console. We have seen the same updates on the XUV400 EL Pro and the same is expected to be made to the new XUV300.

When launched in the coming months, the updated XUV300 will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger.

