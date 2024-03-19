    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 19 March 2024,16:29 PM IST

            Recently, Volvo Car India launched the XC40 Recharge Single in the country at a price tag of Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). And now, the automaker has commenced the bookings for the same. Interested customers can book this electric SUV exclusively through the brand’s online portal for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

            The XC40 Recharge sources its power from a 69kWh battery pack that helps the electric motor generate 236bhp and 420Nm of torque, boasting a WLTP-claimed range of 475km on a single charge. The SUV accelerates from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 180kmph.

            On the equipment front, the electric SUV comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, advanced air purifier, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, premium sound system, and a reverse camera. Moreover, it has a built-in Google Assistant, Google Play, and Google Maps, leather-free interior, nine-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, and an ADAS safety suite.

            Volvo XC40 Recharge
            VolvoXC40 Recharge ₹ 54.95 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Volvo CarsUpcoming Volvo Cars
            Volvo | XC40 Recharge | Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/20/2024 16:51:17

            Will be introduced in India later this year

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/19/2024 16:29:03

            Boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km on a single charge

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied; 3 variants spotted

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied; 3 variants spotted

            By Jay Shah03/19/2024 13:02:53

            Three variant of the anticipated Mahindra XUV300 facelift has been spied testing on the public roads.

            Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in South Korea

            Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in South Korea

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/18/2024 21:11:57

            Likely to be based on the facelifted version and will boast a claimed driving range of up to 500km

            Toyota Taisor India launch on 3 April

            Toyota Taisor India launch on 3 April

            By Jay Shah03/18/2024 19:27:20

            Toyota's new compact SUV, Taisor will make its market launch on 3 April.

            Tata Punch facelift spotted testing in India; to be launched in late 2024

            Tata Punch facelift spotted testing in India; to be launched in late 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/17/2024 16:36:27

            Likely to be offered in same powertrain options

            Lexus LM350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

            Lexus LM350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

            By Jay Shah03/16/2024 10:56:55

            Lexus has launched its flagship MPV, the Lexus LM in India at Rs. 2 core. It is available as a four and seven-seater with a hybrid-petrol powertrain.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.76 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 2.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars