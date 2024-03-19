Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

Recently, Volvo Car India launched the XC40 Recharge Single in the country at a price tag of Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). And now, the automaker has commenced the bookings for the same. Interested customers can book this electric SUV exclusively through the brand’s online portal for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

The XC40 Recharge sources its power from a 69kWh battery pack that helps the electric motor generate 236bhp and 420Nm of torque, boasting a WLTP-claimed range of 475km on a single charge. The SUV accelerates from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 180kmph.

On the equipment front, the electric SUV comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, advanced air purifier, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, premium sound system, and a reverse camera. Moreover, it has a built-in Google Assistant, Google Play, and Google Maps, leather-free interior, nine-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, and an ADAS safety suite.

