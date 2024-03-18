Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in South Korea

After the successful launches of the Verna, Exter, Creta facelift, and the Creta facelift N Line, the South Korean automaker, Hyundai is now creating waves with its foray into the electric vehicle market. Recently, the automaker was spied testing the Creta EV in its home country for the first time.

As seen from the spy images, this electric iteration of the Creta will be based on its facelifted avatar and carry over most of its design elements. Upfront, the SUV will get a closed front grille with a tweaked bumper, repositioned Hyundai logo, and a front-fender-mounted charging port. Apart from this, it will sport 17-inch aero-designed alloy wheels. The profile of the SUV is likely to remain unchanged.

Inside, this five-seater electric SUV is anticipated to come with all the features as its ICE version. It is likely to come equipped with twin 10.25-inch screens – one each for digital driver’s display and infotainment, with wireless mobile connectivity. Moreover, it will get electronically adjustable seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charger, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

While the details of its battery pack and its specifications remain unknown, we expect the Creta EV to get a 50-60kWh battery pack that will boast a claimed driving range of up to 500km on a single, fully charged battery.

