Mahindra Thar.e BEV teased; to be unveiled on 15 August

Mahindra previously revealed that it would pull the covers off a Scorpio-N-based pick-up truck on 15 August. The carmaker has now released yet another teaser, confirming what will be an electrified version of the Thar SUV.

To be underpinned by the brand’s new INGLO platform, the Thar EV, which will be called the Mahindra Thar.e, is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. The teaser video shows a few key details such as the rounded-square LED headlamps, a ‘Thar.e’ badging on the left side of the grille, and a redesigned version of the vertically stacked taillights.

Although official details of the Thar.e’s technical specifications remain unknown at the moment, it is expected to be powered by a 60kWh battery pack with one electric motor on each of the axles, thus aiding 4WD capabilities as well. The exterior design is expected to remain similar to the ICE-powered Thar in order to retain the sense of familiarity. Stay tuned as we get the details of the Thar.e live from the event on 15 August in South Africa.

Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

