Maruti Suzuki Alto achieves 45 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that Alto has surpassed the sales milestone of 45 lakh units in the country. Introduced back in the year 2000, the Alto is one of the longest-running nameplates from the brand in the industry. Throughout the years, Alto has evolved as per customers’ requirements.

Currently, the third generation of the Alto, dubbed K10, is sold in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four variants across both petrol and CNG guise, the Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Expressing gratitude for achieving this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Over the past 2 decades, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers. We are extremely proud of the Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone which no other car brand has been able to achieve to date.”

