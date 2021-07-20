Mahindra shows off driver drowsiness detection feature for the XUV700

Mahindra has been revealing one after another features that will be provided in the upcoming XUV700. It has again revealed a new feature called driver drowsiness detection. The carmaker lately teased the Skyroof, personalised safety alerts, booster headlamps and smart door handles. Meanwhile, the XUV700 is expected to launch in the country in a couple of months.

Most luxury car makers have equipped their cars with a driver drowsiness detection function to alert the driver when they show signs of drifting off or falling asleep for a micro-moment. Mercedes-Benz has named it Attention Assist whereas BMW calls it attentiveness assist.

To put it simply, a setup integrated in the instrument cluster comprises cameras and sensors which not only monitors the driver's face and eyes movement but also their behaviour and steering inputs while driving the car. For instance, when the sensors and cameras detect any behavioural changes in driving or if the driver nodding off the system warns the driver by showing notification on the display and even triggering a siren.

The XUV700 will be outfitted with a somewhat similar feature that will prevent accidents and alert the driver if they are falling asleep or nodding off. Mahindra has already shown off the booster headlamps which triggers after 80kmph of speed, smart door handles that bubble up when someone approaches the car with its proximity sensing key. Additionally, the XUV700 is also claimed to feature the largest sunroof named Skyroof.

