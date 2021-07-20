Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV has got over 3000 bookings since its launch on 28 June. The Kushaq has launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh and is available across three variants, five colours and across two engine and gearbox options. We have driven the car and you can read our review here.

While this is a good start for the Czech automaker for its first product under its India 2.0 programme and is expected to be a reflection of how the SUV will progress in the coming months, it must be noted that the competition is quite formidable. Its rivals include the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks.

Commenting on the occasion, Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the Kushaq to the customers in Bengaluru. The Kushaq is specially designed with Indian customers in mind. The feedback from the customers after the launch has been overwhelming and we already have more than 3000 bookings across India. The initial response from Bengaluru is also amazing and I urge more and more customers to visit our showroom and experience the Kushaq.’’

