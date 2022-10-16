BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

BMW India has launched yet another special edition its line-up. This time it’s the BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition that is available with a price tag of Rs 1,79,90,000 crore (ex-showroom). Priced Rs 6.40 lakh more than the standard version and taking the CBU route to India, this M5 gets a host of visual enhancements inside out.

On the outside, the M5 50 Jahre M Edition sports a combination of ‘M’ and ’50 Jahre Edition’ elements. The four-door saloon is painted in Aventurine Red and features gloss black inserts on the signature kidney grille, mirror caps, rear lip spoiler, rear apron, and on 20-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, the brake callipers are adorned in red whereas the quad tailpipes are finished in black chrome.

The cabin of the M5 Jahre Edition is equally festooned with special treatments that include Aragon Brown leather upholstery and an illuminated ‘M5’ logo. This being a performance offering from the famed ‘M’ division, there are M-specific inclusions like M seat belts, M footrests, M leather steering wheel, and M multi-function seats with heating function and an electric adjustment. Besides this, the M5 Competition is equipped with an electric tailgate, a ‘Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer’ (CFRP) sunroof, illuminated door sills, soft-close doors, and ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs.

At its heart, the BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo that churns out 617bhp and 750Nm of twisting force. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.3 seconds.

BMW M5 ₹ 1.73 Crore Onwards

