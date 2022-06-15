Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster introduced in India

Italian sports carmaker Lamborghini has launched the limited-run Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India. The Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador to date and is also the last production model to have the V-configured, 12-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. Lamborghini will produce only 350 units of the Aventador Ultimae coupe and 250 units of the Roadster.

This Ultimae Roadster gets the 6.5-litre, V12 naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It produces 769bhp and 720Nm of torque. The sports car can achieve zero to 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, while zero to 200kmph takes 8.9 seconds. The sports car has a top speed of 355kmph.

Furthermore, it features an active rear-wheel steering, carbon-ceramic brakes, active suspension, a rear-wheel biased all-wheel-drive system, 20- and 21-inch monolock alloy wheels (front and rear), a rear-view camera, parking sensors, and more.

Meanwhile, the India-spec Aventador Ultimae Roadster gets the Giallo Auge paint job with flashy orange Arancio highlights. On the inside, the cockpit wears a combination of black leather and Alcantara with decorative stitching in orange and yellow.

Commenting on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador ever made, and we are excited to introduce the Roadster version to our Lamborghini customers and enthusiasts in India. With the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, the Ultimae incorporates advanced technological solutions and unparalleled design. Limited to 250 units of Roadster edition worldwide, the Ultimae is destined to become a timeless masterpiece in the Indian market.”

Lamborghini