Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed in official images

            Wednesday 15 June 2022,16:30 PM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N on 27 June, the Indian carmaker has revealed the interior of the SUV. The cabin will boast of captain seats in the middle row and front-facing seats for the third-row occupants. Let us know more about the Scorpio-N’s interior and features. 

            First up, the cabin follows a dual-tone black and brown theme that can be seen on the dashboard, seat upholstery, and door pads. Placed at the centre is a large AdrenoX-powered touchscreen infotainment system. The new flat-bottom steering commands the new instrument control. Other highlights are to include a Sony stereo system with roof-mounted speakers, an electric sunroof, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, drive/terrain modes, a push start/stop button, and vertically-placed aircon vents. 

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Dashboard

            Outside, the Scorpio-N will feature new styling with vertical chrome slats on the front grille, projector headlamps, and LED fog lamps with DRLs around the housing. Further, the Scorpio-N will sport dual-tone alloys, roof rails, and vertical tail lamps with a sideways opening boot lid. 

            The powertrain options for the Scorpio-N will include petrol and diesel engines. These will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec variants will also be equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup that the carmaker will call ‘4Xplor’. 

            All Popular Cars