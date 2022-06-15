Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed in official images

Ahead of the official launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N on 27 June, the Indian carmaker has revealed the interior of the SUV. The cabin will boast of captain seats in the middle row and front-facing seats for the third-row occupants. Let us know more about the Scorpio-N’s interior and features.

First up, the cabin follows a dual-tone black and brown theme that can be seen on the dashboard, seat upholstery, and door pads. Placed at the centre is a large AdrenoX-powered touchscreen infotainment system. The new flat-bottom steering commands the new instrument control. Other highlights are to include a Sony stereo system with roof-mounted speakers, an electric sunroof, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, drive/terrain modes, a push start/stop button, and vertically-placed aircon vents.

Outside, the Scorpio-N will feature new styling with vertical chrome slats on the front grille, projector headlamps, and LED fog lamps with DRLs around the housing. Further, the Scorpio-N will sport dual-tone alloys, roof rails, and vertical tail lamps with a sideways opening boot lid.

The powertrain options for the Scorpio-N will include petrol and diesel engines. These will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec variants will also be equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup that the carmaker will call ‘4Xplor’.

Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mahindra | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N